Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

963 Cherry Valley Way Available 08/01/20 BRIDGE WATER - Beautiful 2,641 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Bridge Water Subdivision. The living room and dining area up front lead to an eat in kitchen that overlooks large family room with sliders to extended screened lanai & fenced yard. The generous Master suite has his & her closets and glamour bath with dual vanities and oversized walk-in shower. There is a second bedroom and half bath downstairs plus two bedrooms and another bath upstairs with a multi-use loft area between. The laundry room with washer & dryer has a utility sink and cabinets for storage. Conveniently located near Waterford shopping and dining. Easy access to 408 and a short commute to airport, attractions and beaches. Schools are expected to be the same next school year but always check OCPS.net for the latest updates. Castle Creek Elementary/Discovery Middle/East River High School.



(RLNE3290176)