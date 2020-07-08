930 Timber Isle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Spacious 5-bedroom, 4-full bath home, with a 3-car garage in Timber Springs. Just minutes from Avalon Park Downtown, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center and excellent schools. First floor features a formal living and dining rooms, large family room with large covered lanai, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops. One bedroom with full bath downstairs. Split stairway leading to a large loft space with balcony and four bedrooms, two with a shared bathroom, including a large master, laundry room with washer/dryer and a security system.