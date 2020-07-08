All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 930 Timber Isle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
930 Timber Isle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

930 Timber Isle Drive

930 Timber Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

930 Timber Isle Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious 5-bedroom, 4-full bath home, with a 3-car garage in Timber Springs. Just minutes from Avalon Park Downtown, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center and excellent schools. First floor features a formal living and dining rooms, large family room with large covered lanai, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, glass top stove and granite counter tops. One bedroom with full bath downstairs. Split stairway leading to a large loft space with balcony and four bedrooms, two with a shared bathroom, including a large master, laundry room with washer/dryer and a security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Timber Isle Drive have any available units?
930 Timber Isle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 930 Timber Isle Drive have?
Some of 930 Timber Isle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Timber Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 Timber Isle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Timber Isle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 930 Timber Isle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 930 Timber Isle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 930 Timber Isle Drive offers parking.
Does 930 Timber Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Timber Isle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Timber Isle Drive have a pool?
No, 930 Timber Isle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 930 Timber Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 Timber Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Timber Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Timber Isle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Timber Isle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Timber Isle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College