Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
920 ENCLAIR STREET
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

920 ENCLAIR STREET

920 Enclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 Enclair Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GATED Community of Spring Isle 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car-garage Townhome in gated, guarded community located in the Avalon Park/Waterford Chase area close to Siemens, Science Drive, Lockheed Martin, UCF, the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center with Easy access to expressways E/W 408, N/S 417, Route 50 E/W and the 528/B-line. Unit features Volume ceilings with an open combo living/dining room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate shower, his & her vanity with garden tub and private commode, 2nd bedroom on the 2nd floor has full bath, washer and dryer (2nd floor), 3rd bedroom on 2nd floor, half bath at front entrance is perfect for easy access for guest. This well maintained gated/guarded community features 24-hour security, community pool, play area and much more. This is a MUST SEE! Only two cars Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have any available units?
920 ENCLAIR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have?
Some of 920 ENCLAIR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 ENCLAIR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
920 ENCLAIR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 ENCLAIR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 920 ENCLAIR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 920 ENCLAIR STREET offers parking.
Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 ENCLAIR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have a pool?
Yes, 920 ENCLAIR STREET has a pool.
Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have accessible units?
No, 920 ENCLAIR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 ENCLAIR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 ENCLAIR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 ENCLAIR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

