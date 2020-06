Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 3/2 with 1 car garage available in the beautiful community of Timber Pointe. This home features an open living, dining and kitchen floor plan. Laminate wood on the 1st floor and carpet on the 2nd floor. Located on a dead end street in the community, with patio facing wooded area for privacy. A must see. No pets. First, last and security. All offers must be accompanied with proof of income, credit and background check.