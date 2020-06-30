909 Lilac Trace Lane

Amenities

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Plus A Bonus Room With Open Floorplan, and Fenced in Backyard. -Features Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen Overlooking Family Room, And Screened In Covered Lanai/Porch. -Very Large Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet. Master Bath Separate Walk-in Shower and Deep Garden Tub and includes His & Her Marble Vanity. -Minutes From UCF, Research Park And Waterford Shopping Center. -Easy Access To SR50 (Colonial) / SR408, SR417, AND SR528 -Community: Waterford Lakes. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.



