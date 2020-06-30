All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 909 Lilac Trace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
909 Lilac Trace Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 7:53 PM

909 Lilac Trace Lane

909 Lilac Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

909 Lilac Trace Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1192921

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Plus A Bonus Room With Open Floorplan, and Fenced in Backyard. -Features Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen Overlooking Family Room, And Screened In Covered Lanai/Porch. -Very Large Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet. Master Bath Separate Walk-in Shower and Deep Garden Tub and includes His & Her Marble Vanity. -Minutes From UCF, Research Park And Waterford Shopping Center. -Easy Access To SR50 (Colonial) / SR408, SR417, AND SR528 -Community: Waterford Lakes. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Microwave,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have any available units?
909 Lilac Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have?
Some of 909 Lilac Trace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Lilac Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Lilac Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Lilac Trace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Lilac Trace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane offer parking?
No, 909 Lilac Trace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Lilac Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Lilac Trace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Lilac Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Lilac Trace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Lilac Trace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Lilac Trace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College