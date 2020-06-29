All apartments in Alafaya
906 TILLERY WAY
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

906 TILLERY WAY

906 Tillery Way · No Longer Available
Location

906 Tillery Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This 2-story/ 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home will not stay vacant long! Enjoy quiet living in this cozy cul de sac style community in Waterford Lakes. The front entrance leads into a large living room area, which opens up to the dinette, and flows into the kitchen. The remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, and open window looking into the living room. Sliding glass doors lead out to the rear patio. Upstairs is the Master Suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, plus 2 additional bedrooms and second bath. The units are connected by your additional storage unit, so no shared walls! The community includes a community pool. Convenient location to the Waterford Lakes shopping plaza, restaurants, and major highways. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 TILLERY WAY have any available units?
906 TILLERY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 906 TILLERY WAY have?
Some of 906 TILLERY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 TILLERY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
906 TILLERY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 TILLERY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 906 TILLERY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 906 TILLERY WAY offer parking?
No, 906 TILLERY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 906 TILLERY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 TILLERY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 TILLERY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 906 TILLERY WAY has a pool.
Does 906 TILLERY WAY have accessible units?
No, 906 TILLERY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 906 TILLERY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 TILLERY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 TILLERY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 TILLERY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

