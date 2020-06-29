906 TILLERY WAY

Amenities

This 2-story/ 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home will not stay vacant long! Enjoy quiet living in this cozy cul de sac style community in Waterford Lakes. The front entrance leads into a large living room area, which opens up to the dinette, and flows into the kitchen. The remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, and open window looking into the living room. Sliding glass doors lead out to the rear patio. Upstairs is the Master Suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, plus 2 additional bedrooms and second bath. The units are connected by your additional storage unit, so no shared walls! The community includes a community pool. Convenient location to the Waterford Lakes shopping plaza, restaurants, and major highways. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).