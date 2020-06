Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom plus bonus room (Could be 4th bedroom). 2 Car garage, can park 4 vehicles. (2 inside the garage, 2 on the driveway)

Tile throughout home.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet, and en-suite.

Large open kitchen with island. Tile countertops.

All major appliances included.

Fenced in back yard. Community Pool.

This is a must see.

Pet considered with additional deposit.



$80 App. Fee. Per adult, $149 one-time admin fee, $1,850 min. sec. dep.