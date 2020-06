Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

New remodeled house available for RENT now only for you.Cozy house with lots of upgrades completely thru out the house on the pond with the pool.Granite kitchen corner top comes with stainless steel appliances.Do not waste any more time, call me now to schedule your appointment.