All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 849 PARK GROVE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
849 PARK GROVE COURT
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

849 PARK GROVE COURT

849 Park Grove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

849 Park Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great rental opportunity at Timber Pointe part of Timber Springs, Built 2005 Cozy 2/bedroom, 2.5/bath with 1/car garage townhome nestled in the center of the Avalon Park Waterford Chase area, a gated community in East Orlando. This well kept townhome comes with a fully equipped kitchen and includes a washer & dryer located on the 2nd floor in a medium size utility room ideal for extra storage. Great school district, community pool, playground, and basketball courts close to UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens Science Drive near the Alafaya Shopping Center and movie cinema, with popular restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have any available units?
849 PARK GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have?
Some of 849 PARK GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 PARK GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
849 PARK GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 PARK GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 849 PARK GROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 849 PARK GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 PARK GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 849 PARK GROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 849 PARK GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 PARK GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 PARK GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 849 PARK GROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College