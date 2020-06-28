849 PARK GROVE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Great rental opportunity at Timber Pointe part of Timber Springs, Built 2005 Cozy 2/bedroom, 2.5/bath with 1/car garage townhome nestled in the center of the Avalon Park Waterford Chase area, a gated community in East Orlando. This well kept townhome comes with a fully equipped kitchen and includes a washer & dryer located on the 2nd floor in a medium size utility room ideal for extra storage. Great school district, community pool, playground, and basketball courts close to UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens Science Drive near the Alafaya Shopping Center and movie cinema, with popular restaurants and much more.