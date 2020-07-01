All apartments in Alafaya
848 PARK GROVE COURT

848 Park Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

848 Park Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
TIMBER POINTE at Timber Springs 3br 2.5ba townhouse, over 1500 sq/ft. Located in GATED COMMUNITY in East Orlando, this home features brick paver driveway and open back patio. Wood look vinyl flooring in entry hall, berber carpet in living room. SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS in kitchen, with 42" cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Half bath downstairs with pedestal sink. All bedrooms are upstairs, with WALK IN closet in master bedroom. Ample counter space in master bath, GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Tub/shower combo in bath 2 with tile accent. WASHER & DRYER included! Wi-fi digital thermostat for A/C. Owner will consider pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Community amenities include: Community pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball, pavilion. LOCATION waling distance to the new Timber Point Middle School, and is just minutes to AVALON PARK, WATERFORD LAKES, UCF and Lockheed Martin. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Don't wait, call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have any available units?
848 PARK GROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have?
Some of 848 PARK GROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 PARK GROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
848 PARK GROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 PARK GROVE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 PARK GROVE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 848 PARK GROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 PARK GROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 848 PARK GROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 848 PARK GROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 PARK GROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 PARK GROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 848 PARK GROVE COURT has units with air conditioning.

