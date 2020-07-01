848 PARK GROVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool internet access tennis court

TIMBER POINTE at Timber Springs 3br 2.5ba townhouse, over 1500 sq/ft. Located in GATED COMMUNITY in East Orlando, this home features brick paver driveway and open back patio. Wood look vinyl flooring in entry hall, berber carpet in living room. SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS in kitchen, with 42" cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances. Half bath downstairs with pedestal sink. All bedrooms are upstairs, with WALK IN closet in master bedroom. Ample counter space in master bath, GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Tub/shower combo in bath 2 with tile accent. WASHER & DRYER included! Wi-fi digital thermostat for A/C. Owner will consider pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Community amenities include: Community pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball, pavilion. LOCATION waling distance to the new Timber Point Middle School, and is just minutes to AVALON PARK, WATERFORD LAKES, UCF and Lockheed Martin. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Don't wait, call TODAY!