845 Bridgeway Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2 home with a 3 car garage. Pool and lawn are included in the rent. This Bridge Water home is just what you have been looking for. Home features vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, with tile in the living areas ns carpet in the bedrooms. The main kitchen and family room are open floor pan with view of the pool from 3 places in the home. Kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, side by side refrigerator, glass top stove, and microwave. The pool area is screened in and overlooks the beautiful pond in the back yard. The pool area also offers a lanai for entertaining. The community offers a pool, fitness center, and play ground. Bridge Water is conveniently located to the 408, 528, and 417 and just a few minutes form Waterford, Lockheed, Siemens, and UCF.

Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.



Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:

Application Fee $65 per adult

Administration Fee $195

Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)

(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)



Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.