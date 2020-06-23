All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:11 PM

845 Bridgeway Blvd

845 Bridgeway Boulevard
Location

845 Bridgeway Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/677b6b702d ----
Beautiful 4/2 home with a 3 car garage. Pool and lawn are included in the rent. This Bridge Water home is just what you have been looking for. Home features vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, with tile in the living areas ns carpet in the bedrooms. The main kitchen and family room are open floor pan with view of the pool from 3 places in the home. Kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, side by side refrigerator, glass top stove, and microwave. The pool area is screened in and overlooks the beautiful pond in the back yard. The pool area also offers a lanai for entertaining. The community offers a pool, fitness center, and play ground. Bridge Water is conveniently located to the 408, 528, and 417 and just a few minutes form Waterford, Lockheed, Siemens, and UCF.
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have any available units?
845 Bridgeway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have?
Some of 845 Bridgeway Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Bridgeway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
845 Bridgeway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Bridgeway Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Bridgeway Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 845 Bridgeway Blvd offers parking.
Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Bridgeway Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 845 Bridgeway Blvd has a pool.
Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 845 Bridgeway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Bridgeway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Bridgeway Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Bridgeway Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
