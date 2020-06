Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gated three bedroom and two and a half bath townhouse located in Timber Point subdivision. Brick paved driveway and a one car garage. Upgraded kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and counters. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has large garden bathtub and separate shower. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to shopping, Dining, banking, schools