820 Spring Oak Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room

FRESHLY PAINTED and TURN KEY! MOVE RIGHT IN! Elegant FULLY UPGRADED Toll Brothers POOL HOME on PREMIUM LOT backing to water and conservation! The owners spared no expense by adding virtually every option the builder offered totaling over $100k in upgrades! . HOME THEATER SYSTEM, HARD WOOD and TILE through out, RAISED VAULTED CEILINGS on both floors, 2nd PRIVATE BEDROOM SUITE, GOURMET KITCHEN, CROWN MOLDING, CUSTOM POOL and more. This 5 bed, 3 1/2 bath home features a gourmet kitchen including granite counters, stainless appliances, large island and built-in desk which opens to the spacious family room with spectacular views of the crystal blue pool and peaceful lake beyond. The master suite engineered hardwood flooring and a spa like bath with marbled double vanity, shower and separate jetted tub. Upstairs you'll be impressed by the large loft, guest suite with attached bath, two spacious bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath plus an additional bedroom suite with it's own private bath. After a long day, relax by the lovely screened pool that overlooks the lake and conservation space beyond! The screen enclosed pool area features an extended lanai, upgraded remote control lighting system, waterfall and 6 ft deep area for swimming. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this stunning home located in the gated community of River Oaks in beautiful East Orlando, near tons of shopping, restaurants, schools and close to major roads to get you where you need to go! Available for rent or rent to own.

Don't miss your opportunity to live in this stunning home located in the gated community of River Oaks in beautiful East Orlando, near tons of shopping, schools and close to major roads to get you where you need to go!