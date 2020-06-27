All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

820 Spring Oak Circle

820 Spring Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

820 Spring Oak Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
FRESHLY PAINTED and TURN KEY! MOVE RIGHT IN! Elegant FULLY UPGRADED Toll Brothers POOL HOME on PREMIUM LOT backing to water and conservation! The owners spared no expense by adding virtually every option the builder offered totaling over $100k in upgrades! . HOME THEATER SYSTEM, HARD WOOD and TILE through out, RAISED VAULTED CEILINGS on both floors, 2nd PRIVATE BEDROOM SUITE, GOURMET KITCHEN, CROWN MOLDING, CUSTOM POOL and more. This 5 bed, 3 1/2 bath home features a gourmet kitchen including granite counters, stainless appliances, large island and built-in desk which opens to the spacious family room with spectacular views of the crystal blue pool and peaceful lake beyond. The master suite engineered hardwood flooring and a spa like bath with marbled double vanity, shower and separate jetted tub. Upstairs you'll be impressed by the large loft, guest suite with attached bath, two spacious bedrooms sharing a jack-and-jill bath plus an additional bedroom suite with it's own private bath. After a long day, relax by the lovely screened pool that overlooks the lake and conservation space beyond! The screen enclosed pool area features an extended lanai, upgraded remote control lighting system, waterfall and 6 ft deep area for swimming. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this stunning home located in the gated community of River Oaks in beautiful East Orlando, near tons of shopping, restaurants, schools and close to major roads to get you where you need to go! Available for rent or rent to own.
Don't miss your opportunity to live in this stunning home located in the gated community of River Oaks in beautiful East Orlando, near tons of shopping, schools and close to major roads to get you where you need to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Spring Oak Circle have any available units?
820 Spring Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 820 Spring Oak Circle have?
Some of 820 Spring Oak Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Spring Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
820 Spring Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Spring Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 820 Spring Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 820 Spring Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 820 Spring Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 820 Spring Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Spring Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Spring Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 820 Spring Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 820 Spring Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 820 Spring Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Spring Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Spring Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Spring Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Spring Oak Circle has units with air conditioning.
