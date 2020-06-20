All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
820 Park Grove Court
820 Park Grove Court

820 Park Grove Court
Location

820 Park Grove Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
garage
2/2.5 and 1 Car Garage Town House in Avalon Park - This townhome is located in a GATED COMMUNITY in the BEAUTIFUL Avalon Park community. Upon entering, you can proceed upstairs where you will find both MASTER STYLE bedrooms. Each bedroom features it's own full bathroom. The laundry room separates the two rooms. Downstairs you will find another half bathroom and a large kitchen that overlooks the living room/dining room combo! Sliding glass doors open up from the living room to a WATER VIEW. Located just minutes from major highways, shopping, and UCF! Take a look at it today! For Showing call Agent Laura Alves 407-4967616

(RLNE4657295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Park Grove Court have any available units?
820 Park Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 820 Park Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
820 Park Grove Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Park Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 820 Park Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 820 Park Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 820 Park Grove Court does offer parking.
Does 820 Park Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Park Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Park Grove Court have a pool?
No, 820 Park Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 820 Park Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 820 Park Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Park Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Park Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Park Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Park Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
