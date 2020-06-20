820 Park Grove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

2/2.5 and 1 Car Garage Town House in Avalon Park - This townhome is located in a GATED COMMUNITY in the BEAUTIFUL Avalon Park community. Upon entering, you can proceed upstairs where you will find both MASTER STYLE bedrooms. Each bedroom features it's own full bathroom. The laundry room separates the two rooms. Downstairs you will find another half bathroom and a large kitchen that overlooks the living room/dining room combo! Sliding glass doors open up from the living room to a WATER VIEW. Located just minutes from major highways, shopping, and UCF! Take a look at it today! For Showing call Agent Laura Alves 407-4967616



