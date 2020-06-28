814 Rivecon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom In Great Orlando Community - Available NOW.....Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with vaulted ceiling in great Orlando community. Home includes: Tile and, laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the dining room and all the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included along with a newer high-efficiency AC for lower electric bills and fully fenced in backyard, screened back porch and much more.This PET FRIENDLY property will rent quick. All applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com



(RLNE2951286)