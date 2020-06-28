All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

814 Rivecon Avenue

814 Rivecon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 Rivecon Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom In Great Orlando Community - Available NOW.....Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with vaulted ceiling in great Orlando community. Home includes: Tile and, laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the dining room and all the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included along with a newer high-efficiency AC for lower electric bills and fully fenced in backyard, screened back porch and much more.This PET FRIENDLY property will rent quick. All applications taken online at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE2951286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Rivecon Avenue have any available units?
814 Rivecon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 814 Rivecon Avenue have?
Some of 814 Rivecon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Rivecon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
814 Rivecon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Rivecon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Rivecon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 814 Rivecon Avenue offer parking?
No, 814 Rivecon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 814 Rivecon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Rivecon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Rivecon Avenue have a pool?
No, 814 Rivecon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 814 Rivecon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 814 Rivecon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Rivecon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Rivecon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Rivecon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 Rivecon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
