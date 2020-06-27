All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET

813 Clifton Hills Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

813 Clifton Hills Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Now!! AVALON PARK! Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 Story home with NEW CARPET installed on the first floor and Large bonus room on 2nd floor. Convenient master bedroom on 1st floor with large garden tub and separate stand alone shower. Extra large closet in master. Convenient 1/2 bathroom also located on 1st floor! This property also features a convenient extra large walk in pantry and open kitchen area. Spacious utility room so bring your washer and dryer. Newer carpet on 1st floor!! Front entrance has screened in porch area.

Located in Waterford Chase! Easy Access to Avalon Park, Major Highways, Shopping, Fine Dining and more!!!

Lawn care is tenant's responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have any available units?
813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have?
Some of 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET offers parking.
Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have a pool?
No, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have accessible units?
No, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College