813 CLIFTON HILLS STREET

Move in Now!! AVALON PARK! Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 Story home with NEW CARPET installed on the first floor and Large bonus room on 2nd floor. Convenient master bedroom on 1st floor with large garden tub and separate stand alone shower. Extra large closet in master. Convenient 1/2 bathroom also located on 1st floor! This property also features a convenient extra large walk in pantry and open kitchen area. Spacious utility room so bring your washer and dryer. Newer carpet on 1st floor!! Front entrance has screened in porch area.



Located in Waterford Chase! Easy Access to Avalon Park, Major Highways, Shopping, Fine Dining and more!!!



Lawn care is tenant's responsibility.