809 Bridgeway Blvd

Amenities

garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f32d2410f2 ----

This spacious 4 bedroom home is a must see. Gaze out across the pond at beautiful Florida sunsets from your covered poolside lanai. Enjoy entertaing guests in your gorgeous kitchen that features a large island, kitchen bar, and breakfast nook. The oversized master bedroom and bathroom come complete with his and hers closets and sinks. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.



Attached 3 Car Garage

Blinds

Carpet

Den/Office

Pool

Sweeping View

Tile Flooring