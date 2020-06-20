All apartments in Alafaya
809 Bridgeway Blvd

809 Bridgeway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

809 Bridgeway Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f32d2410f2 ----
This spacious 4 bedroom home is a must see. Gaze out across the pond at beautiful Florida sunsets from your covered poolside lanai. Enjoy entertaing guests in your gorgeous kitchen that features a large island, kitchen bar, and breakfast nook. The oversized master bedroom and bathroom come complete with his and hers closets and sinks. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.

Attached 3 Car Garage
Blinds
Carpet
Den/Office
Pool
Sweeping View
Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd have any available units?
809 Bridgeway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 809 Bridgeway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
809 Bridgeway Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Bridgeway Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 809 Bridgeway Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 809 Bridgeway Blvd does offer parking.
Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Bridgeway Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 809 Bridgeway Blvd has a pool.
Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 809 Bridgeway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Bridgeway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Bridgeway Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Bridgeway Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
