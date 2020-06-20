756 Kensington Gardens Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Listing Agent - Jessica Rivera - 407-792-6262 - jessica@larosapm.com - This beautiful home is located in a lovely gated community in a perfect location, surrounded by conservation views and close to major highways, shopping, schools, fine dining and entertainment. You will enjoy the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The over-sized 4th room includes wood flooring and a built in shelving unit, perfect for a home office. Double sinks, Italian tiles, California closet, a screened in back porch, large-paved back yard, two car garage, washer and dryer are among the many great features in this amazing home.



Don't miss this opportunity. This one won't last. Contact us today to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638218)