All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD

751 Sterling Spring Road · (321) 414-4660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

751 Sterling Spring Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD Available 07/01/21 Spacious property in Waterford Lakes - Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in popular Waterford Chase community. Features an attached 2 car garage, mature landscaping and plenty of room for the whole family. Close to shopping and restaurants. UCF, Valencia, 408 and 528. Washer and dryer hookups. An appointment will be required for showings. Available for occupancy after 07/12/19.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text 1(321) 414-4660, email:ster751@rent.dynasty.com. Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!

(RLNE4195142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have any available units?
751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have?
Some of 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD does offer parking.
Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity