751 STERLING SPRINGS ROAD Available 07/01/21 Spacious property in Waterford Lakes - Great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in popular Waterford Chase community. Features an attached 2 car garage, mature landscaping and plenty of room for the whole family. Close to shopping and restaurants. UCF, Valencia, 408 and 528. Washer and dryer hookups. An appointment will be required for showings. Available for occupancy after 07/12/19.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text 1(321) 414-4660, email:ster751@rent.dynasty.com. Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!



