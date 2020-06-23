All apartments in Alafaya
749 BRISTOL FOREST WAY
749 BRISTOL FOREST WAY

749 Bristol Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

749 Bristol Forest Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet street in desirable Waterford Chase East in Avalon. Excellent Schools! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large kitchen and stainless stell appliances and a walk-in pantry. It has an open floorplan with a great room open to the kitchen. The backyard has a beautiful water view! The inside pictures are previous pictures and not recent. Lawn card is not included at this price. If tenant wishes to get lawn care included, seller will provide and rent will be increased to $1650 monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

