749 BRISTOL FOREST WAY

Quiet street in desirable Waterford Chase East in Avalon. Excellent Schools! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large kitchen and stainless stell appliances and a walk-in pantry. It has an open floorplan with a great room open to the kitchen. The backyard has a beautiful water view! The inside pictures are previous pictures and not recent. Lawn card is not included at this price. If tenant wishes to get lawn care included, seller will provide and rent will be increased to $1650 monthly.