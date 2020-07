Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Your Home is ready to move in just bring your clothes, fully furnished home in Avalon Park in a beautiful townhome with access to the clubhouse, pool, water view and many extras, just take a look at it fall in love and start enjoying your new home, there is an application fee of $75 for every occupant over the age of 18.