713 Crest Pines Drive #216

Amenities

Beautiful 1/1 condo Lake View close to UCF and Valencia College. - Beautiful 1/1 condo next to Waterford Lakes Town Center (shopping, supermarket, restaurants, etc). Ceramic floors in the living room, dinning room and wet areas and carpet in the room. Minutes from UCF, Central Florida Research Park and 408/417. Unit is on the 1st floor, it offers open spacious living area. Room has walk in closet. Unit has a terrace with view to small lake and additional storage space. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, playground, BBQ area, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.



No Cats Allowed



