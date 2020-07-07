All apartments in Alafaya
713 Crest Pines Drive #216
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

713 Crest Pines Drive #216

713 Crest Pines Dr · No Longer Available
Location

713 Crest Pines Dr, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 1/1 condo Lake View close to UCF and Valencia College. - Beautiful 1/1 condo next to Waterford Lakes Town Center (shopping, supermarket, restaurants, etc). Ceramic floors in the living room, dinning room and wet areas and carpet in the room. Minutes from UCF, Central Florida Research Park and 408/417. Unit is on the 1st floor, it offers open spacious living area. Room has walk in closet. Unit has a terrace with view to small lake and additional storage space. Community offers a gorgeous, resort-style swimming pool, cabana, Jacuzzi, playground, BBQ area, fitness room and lake with water fountain, car wash area, and dog walk path.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1851319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have any available units?
713 Crest Pines Drive #216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have?
Some of 713 Crest Pines Drive #216's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 currently offering any rent specials?
713 Crest Pines Drive #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 is pet friendly.
Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 offer parking?
No, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 does not offer parking.
Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have a pool?
Yes, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 has a pool.
Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have accessible units?
No, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Crest Pines Drive #216 does not have units with air conditioning.

