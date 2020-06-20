All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 628 Canary Island Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
628 Canary Island Court
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:24 AM

628 Canary Island Court

628 Canary Island Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

628 Canary Island Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 1772 sqft 3 bed 2 bath home features a spacious open floor plan that boasts a veranda office space that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Beautiful sparkling pool, large oak tree, and pond front are what makes this the perfect place to call home both relaxing and yet close to Waterford Lakes Towncenter, several beaches, UCF, Medical City, Valencia. General pre-qualification requirements are income three times of the rent, no evictions, and a credit score above 600. Lawn Maintenace is a mandatory fee of $50/monthly. Also, Pool Maintenace is a mandatory fee of $50/monthly. If you wish to apply use https://www.milarealty.com/rentals-apply-now/
This 1772 sqft 3 bed 2 bath home features a spacious open floor plan that boasts a veranda office space that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Beautiful sparkling pool, large oak tree, and pond front are what makes this the perfect place to call home both relaxing and yet close to Waterford Lakes Towncenter, several beaches, UCF, Medical City, Valencia. General pre-qualification requirements are income three times of the rent, no evictions, and a credit score above 600. Lawn Maintenace is a mandatory fee of $50/monthly. Also, Pool Maintenace is a mandatory fee of $50/monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Canary Island Court have any available units?
628 Canary Island Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 628 Canary Island Court have?
Some of 628 Canary Island Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Canary Island Court currently offering any rent specials?
628 Canary Island Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Canary Island Court pet-friendly?
No, 628 Canary Island Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 628 Canary Island Court offer parking?
Yes, 628 Canary Island Court offers parking.
Does 628 Canary Island Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Canary Island Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Canary Island Court have a pool?
Yes, 628 Canary Island Court has a pool.
Does 628 Canary Island Court have accessible units?
No, 628 Canary Island Court does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Canary Island Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Canary Island Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Canary Island Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 Canary Island Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College