Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE

607 Spring Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

607 Spring Oak Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Timber Springs: Executive 4 bedroom + loft, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 2-story home located in River Oaks @ Timber Springs. The floor plan features 22' cathedral ceilings in the formal living, formal dining and family room. The gourmet kitchen features 42" merlot cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops and stainless pulls. Open kitchen counter bar and an additional island. There's a 1/2 bath off the family room for guests. The owner's suite is located on the first floor and includes a private bath retreat featuring a dual sink vanity, large garden tub, separate enclosed shower and generous walk-in closet. Upstairs, you'll find an expansive and functional loft which adds to the entertainment value of the home. Three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the upstairs. Neutral color paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. Gated community. Top rated schools and conveniently located to highways, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Lawn care included!

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. No roommates. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4039573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
