607 SPRING OAK CIRCLE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Timber Springs: Executive 4 bedroom + loft, 3.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 2-story home located in River Oaks @ Timber Springs. The floor plan features 22' cathedral ceilings in the formal living, formal dining and family room. The gourmet kitchen features 42" merlot cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops and stainless pulls. Open kitchen counter bar and an additional island. There's a 1/2 bath off the family room for guests. The owner's suite is located on the first floor and includes a private bath retreat featuring a dual sink vanity, large garden tub, separate enclosed shower and generous walk-in closet. Upstairs, you'll find an expansive and functional loft which adds to the entertainment value of the home. Three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms complete the upstairs. Neutral color paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. Gated community. Top rated schools and conveniently located to highways, shops, restaurants and entertainment. Lawn care included!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. No roommates. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE4039573)