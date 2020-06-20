Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

557 BELLA VIDA BLVD Available 06/12/19 Bella Vida at Timber Springs: - Over 2800 sqft executive home on a corner lot. 4 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Kitchen offers stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Solar water heater. Whole house has a water filtration system. Open floor plan with formal living, formal dining, family room and eat-in kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs. Washer/dryer included. Lawn care included. Gated Community. Close to all major highways, restaurants and shops. Excellent schools!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 06/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE4868983)