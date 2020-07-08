540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Semi-Custom, Toll Brothers 4 bedroom + Loft, 2.5 bathroom luxury townhome model located in the sought-after gated community of Woodland Terrace at Timber Springs by Avalon Park.



Tile flows gracefully through all the family areas, the gorgeous kitchen features brand new granite tops and lots of cabinet space.



Impressive architectural details include brick paver driveway, stacked stone front elevation, dramatic 24-foot-high ceiling over the great room



Freshly painted all throughout!



Home offers master bedroom on the first floor, master bathroom has his and hers sinks, garden tub as well as stand up shower.



Second floor has a very spacious loft with 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Home offers a laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer.



French doors open to the screened patio with a very relaxing water view and lushly landscaped backyard. This home is ready to be yours!



Woodland Terrace is gated & has its own charming community pool. Conveniently located in east Orlando, it is close to highly rated schools, Avalon Park Town Center, Waterford Lakes Shopping Village, UCF, Research Pkwy, & easy access to 408, 417, & 528.