Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD

540 Woodland Terrace Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

540 Woodland Terrace Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Semi-Custom, Toll Brothers 4 bedroom + Loft, 2.5 bathroom luxury townhome model located in the sought-after gated community of Woodland Terrace at Timber Springs by Avalon Park.

Tile flows gracefully through all the family areas, the gorgeous kitchen features brand new granite tops and lots of cabinet space.

Impressive architectural details include brick paver driveway, stacked stone front elevation, dramatic 24-foot-high ceiling over the great room

Freshly painted all throughout!

Home offers master bedroom on the first floor, master bathroom has his and hers sinks, garden tub as well as stand up shower.

Second floor has a very spacious loft with 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Home offers a laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer.

French doors open to the screened patio with a very relaxing water view and lushly landscaped backyard. This home is ready to be yours!

Woodland Terrace is gated & has its own charming community pool. Conveniently located in east Orlando, it is close to highly rated schools, Avalon Park Town Center, Waterford Lakes Shopping Village, UCF, Research Pkwy, & easy access to 408, 417, & 528.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have any available units?
540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 WOODLAND TERRACE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

