539 TREE SHORE DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

539 TREE SHORE DRIVE

539 Tree Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

539 Tree Shore Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call today to schedule a showing on this wonderful rental - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Great neighborhood, just minutes from the local schools. This split floor plan also includes a living room, separate family room with fireplace, dining room, and breakfast nook right off the kitchen. Carpet and tile combo. Fully fenced in back yard, great size with a beautiful covered patio. Two car garage and washer/dryer included. AC unit installed in 2017! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets are allowed upon approval and a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
539 TREE SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
539 TREE SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 TREE SHORE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

