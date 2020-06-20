522 FITZWILLIAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

GREAT LOCATION, Pets allowed, AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST- The Villages at Eastwood - Glenview/Prestwick in Waterford Lakes! This spacious, inviting well-kept home has covered porch overlooking conservation area & facing cul-de-sac! Relax in covered porch while enjoying the natural conservation setting! Home has convenient split floor plan . Kitchen area is spacious with roomy breakfast nook as well as stylish gas stove, dishwasher and a STAINLESS STEEL SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE. Pamper yourself in the master bathroom garden tub! Master bathroom also has convenient double sink area and separate shower. Wood-laminate floors in the bedrooms and tile throughout the living area. No carpet. This home is conveniently located with easy access to Waterford Lakes shopping, dining and entertainment! Just moments away from major highways like 417 and 528. Minutes from UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Downtown Orlando, and International Airport. Community offers a long list of amenities- including but not limited to pool, playground area, tennis courts etc. (Photos are taken before tenants moved in)