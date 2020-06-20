All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:36 PM

522 FITZWILLIAM WAY

522 Fitzwilliam Way · No Longer Available
Location

522 Fitzwilliam Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION, Pets allowed, AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST- The Villages at Eastwood - Glenview/Prestwick in Waterford Lakes! This spacious, inviting well-kept home has covered porch overlooking conservation area & facing cul-de-sac! Relax in covered porch while enjoying the natural conservation setting! Home has convenient split floor plan . Kitchen area is spacious with roomy breakfast nook as well as stylish gas stove, dishwasher and a STAINLESS STEEL SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE. Pamper yourself in the master bathroom garden tub! Master bathroom also has convenient double sink area and separate shower. Wood-laminate floors in the bedrooms and tile throughout the living area. No carpet. This home is conveniently located with easy access to Waterford Lakes shopping, dining and entertainment! Just moments away from major highways like 417 and 528. Minutes from UCF, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Downtown Orlando, and International Airport. Community offers a long list of amenities- including but not limited to pool, playground area, tennis courts etc. (Photos are taken before tenants moved in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have any available units?
522 FITZWILLIAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have?
Some of 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
522 FITZWILLIAM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY is pet friendly.
Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY does offer parking.
Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY has a pool.
Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 FITZWILLIAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
