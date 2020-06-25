All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

506 Hardwood Cir.

506 Hardwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

506 Hardwood Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Waterfront Home in Waterford Lakes! Available July 2019! - Beautiful 3/2 Home in the Waterford Lakes Area! Recently renovated with tiled flooring throughout and neutral paint. This property has a lovely open floor plan and a great view!

Excellent School District! Just minutes from UCF and Waterford Lakes Shopping Center.
Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Sorry, pets are not allowed.

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer
*Alarm system is in as/is condition. Tenant must pay for alarm monitoring

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2043685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Hardwood Cir. have any available units?
506 Hardwood Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 506 Hardwood Cir. have?
Some of 506 Hardwood Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Hardwood Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
506 Hardwood Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Hardwood Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Hardwood Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 506 Hardwood Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 506 Hardwood Cir. offers parking.
Does 506 Hardwood Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Hardwood Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Hardwood Cir. have a pool?
No, 506 Hardwood Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 506 Hardwood Cir. have accessible units?
No, 506 Hardwood Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Hardwood Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Hardwood Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Hardwood Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Hardwood Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
