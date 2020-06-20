All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4761 ATWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

4761 ATWOOD DRIVE

4761 Atwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4761 Atwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3bd 2ba home located in the desired Avalon Park South community.

Home offers NEW tile flooring with woodplank look throughout. Enter to wonderful open formal living/dining room combination. Large open kitchen overlooking family room area and sliding glass door to spacious screened in covered porch in back.
Nice size back yard partially fenced in.

Master bedroom very spacious with huge master walk-in closet. Master bathroom has large garden tub, separate shower, as well as a vanity with double sinks and linen closet.
Hall bathroom offers convenient large vanity with double sink as well as tub/shower combo.

Home offers a convenient large laundry room with washer and dryer CONNECTIONS ONLY. Tenant brings their own washer and dryer.

Beautiful New floors, newer water heater, newer a/c system.

Lawncare included with rent!!

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS WAITING FOR YOU!!!

Great Amenities with an amazing community pool, tennis courts, racquetball, fitness area, club house and much more! Enjoy the Downtown Avalon shops, dinning, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
4761 ATWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4761 ATWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4761 ATWOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College