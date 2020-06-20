4761 ATWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court

Beautiful 3bd 2ba home located in the desired Avalon Park South community.



Home offers NEW tile flooring with woodplank look throughout. Enter to wonderful open formal living/dining room combination. Large open kitchen overlooking family room area and sliding glass door to spacious screened in covered porch in back.

Nice size back yard partially fenced in.



Master bedroom very spacious with huge master walk-in closet. Master bathroom has large garden tub, separate shower, as well as a vanity with double sinks and linen closet.

Hall bathroom offers convenient large vanity with double sink as well as tub/shower combo.



Home offers a convenient large laundry room with washer and dryer CONNECTIONS ONLY. Tenant brings their own washer and dryer.



Beautiful New floors, newer water heater, newer a/c system.



Lawncare included with rent!!



THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS WAITING FOR YOU!!!



Great Amenities with an amazing community pool, tennis courts, racquetball, fitness area, club house and much more! Enjoy the Downtown Avalon shops, dinning, and entertainment.