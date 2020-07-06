All apartments in Alafaya
421 Cortona Dr

421 Cortona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Cortona Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom Home in Avalon - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home located in the gated Bella Vida Community in the Avalon Lakes area of Orlando. This community has all of the amenities including pools and playgrounds!

The interior of the home features vaulted ceilings, an upgraded kitchen, screened in lanai and a bonus room. The 2nd floor features the Master Bedroom and a beautiful master bath which has a garden tub, his & hers sinks and a beautiful water view.

HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4440322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Cortona Dr have any available units?
421 Cortona Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 421 Cortona Dr have?
Some of 421 Cortona Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Cortona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
421 Cortona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Cortona Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Cortona Dr is pet friendly.
Does 421 Cortona Dr offer parking?
No, 421 Cortona Dr does not offer parking.
Does 421 Cortona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Cortona Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Cortona Dr have a pool?
Yes, 421 Cortona Dr has a pool.
Does 421 Cortona Dr have accessible units?
No, 421 Cortona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Cortona Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Cortona Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Cortona Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Cortona Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

