421 Cortona Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom Home in Avalon - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home located in the gated Bella Vida Community in the Avalon Lakes area of Orlando. This community has all of the amenities including pools and playgrounds!



The interior of the home features vaulted ceilings, an upgraded kitchen, screened in lanai and a bonus room. The 2nd floor features the Master Bedroom and a beautiful master bath which has a garden tub, his & hers sinks and a beautiful water view.



HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration Fee $125



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



(RLNE4440322)