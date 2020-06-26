All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4136 Yeats St

4136 Yeats Street · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Yeats Street, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Cozy Home - Property Id: 128656

*****An application is being process***Rent $1,895 a month in Beautiful Avalon Park South Village 32828 .This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home. This community has it All. Near Waterford lakes, restaurants, supermarkets. Spectacular club house,pool ,fitness center, tennis courts, saunas ,Ballroom, parks and A+ Schools. Access to the facilities are included with the Rent and also Basic Cable. For more Information Bernie Negron 407 902 4897
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128656
Property Id 128656

(RLNE4945770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Yeats St have any available units?
4136 Yeats St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4136 Yeats St have?
Some of 4136 Yeats St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Yeats St currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Yeats St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Yeats St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4136 Yeats St is pet friendly.
Does 4136 Yeats St offer parking?
Yes, 4136 Yeats St offers parking.
Does 4136 Yeats St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4136 Yeats St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Yeats St have a pool?
Yes, 4136 Yeats St has a pool.
Does 4136 Yeats St have accessible units?
No, 4136 Yeats St does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Yeats St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4136 Yeats St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 Yeats St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 Yeats St does not have units with air conditioning.
