4052 ALCOTT CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful One bedroom, one bathroom garage apartment suite located in Avalon Park South Village. Brand new paint and flooring throughout. This garage apartment has its own separate entrance and is very quiet. All appliances are included. This is a great way to live in Avalon Park, walking distance to the downtown area and grocery store. Free use to the South Village clubhouse, pool, tennis court, and workout facility. Pleasant area to live a stress free life. No smoking and no pets permitted. Request a tour today.