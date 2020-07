Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court volleyball court

Conveniently located near the entrance of AVALON PARK SOUTH VILLAGE; within the ENCLAVE where model homes were. $1550 rent includes the use of the Clubhouse and its amenities (FITNESS CENTER, SWIMMING POOL, SAUNA, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT, VOLLEYBALL COURT, PLAYGROUND AND EVENT ROOM), basic cable and lawn maintenance. This Townhouse boast of its LOCATION, BEAUTY and FUNCTIONALITY! REQUEST FOR A TOUR NOW, this will not last.