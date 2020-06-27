All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD

4029 Andover Cay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4029 Andover Cay Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Magnificent POOL Home.BONUS ROOM/LOFT AREA Large COVERED & SCREENED LANAI w/beautiful pool, HEATED SPA w/water fall. KITCHEN has tile flooring, MAPLE cabinetry, a BREAKFAST NOOK lit by a Large BAY WINDOW, ISLAND, Spacious KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM combo w/SLIDERS to the POOL & LANAI. CARPET upstairs.Large MASTER SUITE-2 WALK IN CLOSETS-MASTER BATH w/DUAL SINKS & VANITIES, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. Stylish DINING ROOM/LIVING ROOM Combo. Inside laundry.Community Pool, Soccer Field, Volleyball, Basketball, Picnic Park ,Playgrounds. Rent inclds limited lawn maintenance and pool service. Washer/dryer included are for tenant convenience only. Landlord reserves the right not to repair or replace should they become inoperable. No cats please. On December 20, 2018, a complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, in and for Orange County, Florida styled, Irizarry, et al. v, Orlando Utilities Commission, et al…Case No : 2018-CA-013758-0 (“Lawsuit”). The Lawsuit asserts allegations against various defendants concerning alleged contamination and potential adverse effects, to a “Class area” – approximately 5.5 – mile radius from the Stanton Energy Center-as defined in the Lawsuit, resulting from airborne coal dust, coal combustion residuals, organic compounds, radionuclides and metals. At this time, no determination has been as to the veracity or truthfulness of the allegations raised in the lawsuit. Moreover, no determination as been made whether said property falls within the class area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College