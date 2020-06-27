4029 ANDOVER CAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Magnificent POOL Home.BONUS ROOM/LOFT AREA Large COVERED & SCREENED LANAI w/beautiful pool, HEATED SPA w/water fall. KITCHEN has tile flooring, MAPLE cabinetry, a BREAKFAST NOOK lit by a Large BAY WINDOW, ISLAND, Spacious KITCHEN/FAMILY ROOM combo w/SLIDERS to the POOL & LANAI. CARPET upstairs.Large MASTER SUITE-2 WALK IN CLOSETS-MASTER BATH w/DUAL SINKS & VANITIES, GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. Stylish DINING ROOM/LIVING ROOM Combo. Inside laundry.Community Pool, Soccer Field, Volleyball, Basketball, Picnic Park ,Playgrounds. Rent inclds limited lawn maintenance and pool service. Washer/dryer included are for tenant convenience only. Landlord reserves the right not to repair or replace should they become inoperable. No cats please. On December 20, 2018, a complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, in and for Orange County, Florida styled, Irizarry, et al. v, Orlando Utilities Commission, et al…Case No : 2018-CA-013758-0 (“Lawsuit”). The Lawsuit asserts allegations against various defendants concerning alleged contamination and potential adverse effects, to a “Class area” – approximately 5.5 – mile radius from the Stanton Energy Center-as defined in the Lawsuit, resulting from airborne coal dust, coal combustion residuals, organic compounds, radionuclides and metals. At this time, no determination has been as to the veracity or truthfulness of the allegations raised in the lawsuit. Moreover, no determination as been made whether said property falls within the class area.