Alafaya, FL
3959 Turow Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

3959 Turow Lane

3959 Turow Lane · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Location

3959 Turow Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
internet access
3959 Turow Lane Available 08/01/19 1/1 Gem In Avalon Park ! - Just in, this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in the lovely Avalon Park Community! This cozy apartment is located above the garage with its own private entrance. All appliances including use of washer and dryer in the garage. This is your chance to have a stress free rental. All utilities , plus basic cable and internet provided in the rental price. Near Colleges, Universities, Waterford Town Center for shops, movies, gyms, restaurants and more! Don't want to go far? Downtown Avalon also has an array of local restaurants , shops, medical centers with that great small town feel! This gem will not last, call to schedule a tour today. **Tenant Occupied, please do not knock, 24 hr notice must be given to tour** Property will be move in ready by 07/1/2019.( Non-Smokers preferred)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Turow Lane have any available units?
3959 Turow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 3959 Turow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Turow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Turow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3959 Turow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3959 Turow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Turow Lane offers parking.
Does 3959 Turow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3959 Turow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Turow Lane have a pool?
No, 3959 Turow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Turow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3959 Turow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Turow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 Turow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3959 Turow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3959 Turow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
