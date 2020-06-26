Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3959 Turow Lane Available 08/01/19 1/1 Gem In Avalon Park ! - Just in, this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in the lovely Avalon Park Community! This cozy apartment is located above the garage with its own private entrance. All appliances including use of washer and dryer in the garage. This is your chance to have a stress free rental. All utilities , plus basic cable and internet provided in the rental price. Near Colleges, Universities, Waterford Town Center for shops, movies, gyms, restaurants and more! Don't want to go far? Downtown Avalon also has an array of local restaurants , shops, medical centers with that great small town feel! This gem will not last, call to schedule a tour today. **Tenant Occupied, please do not knock, 24 hr notice must be given to tour** Property will be move in ready by 07/1/2019.( Non-Smokers preferred)



No Pets Allowed



