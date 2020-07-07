All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3862 Benson Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3862 Benson Park Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3862 Benson Park Boulevard

3862 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3862 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpet in the cozy bedrooms, along with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and an open, spacious layout that keeps the entire home feeling welcome and bright. The kitchen is equipped with coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar for your convenience, and plenty of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have any available units?
3862 Benson Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have?
Some of 3862 Benson Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3862 Benson Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3862 Benson Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3862 Benson Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3862 Benson Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3862 Benson Park Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with GymAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College