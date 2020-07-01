All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD

3820 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3820 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECIAL PROMOTION: Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent With An Approved Lease Starting On or Before May 22

You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping! You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College