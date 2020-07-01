SPECIAL PROMOTION: Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent With An Approved Lease Starting On or Before May 22
You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping! You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3820 BENSON PARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.