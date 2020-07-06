Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3724 Benson Park Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 4/2 home in East Orlando ~Private Conservation View Lot - Tile Floors - Available Dec 1st!

For more information and to schedule a showing, please text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609



Beautiful 4/2 home with private conservation lot and nearly 2,000 square feet + 2-car garage! Situated in the highly desired Young Pine community ~ Easy access to 417 and 408 ~ 10 minutes from Waterford Lakes ~ 15 minutes from UCF ~ 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando!



Tile floors in all common areas, fresh paint throughout, and new carpet in all bedrooms.



Step inside the double door entry to soaring VAULTED CEILINGS and lots of NATURAL LIGHT! OPEN LAYOUT with split bedroom floor plan ~ Formal Living/Dining + Family Room! EAT-IN kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, center island, large pantry, and ALL APPLIANCES included! Master Suite offers WALK IN CLOSET and private bath with dual sinks, GARDEN TUB, and separate glass enclosed shower! Sliding glass doors lead out to an OPEN PATIO with peaceful views conservation area with no rear neighbors



For more information and to schedule a showing, please text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609



Rental application fee is $45.00 per adult

There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing



(RLNE5301571)