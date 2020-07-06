All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

3724 Benson Park

3724 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3724 Benson Park Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 4/2 home in East Orlando ~Private Conservation View Lot - Tile Floors - Available Dec 1st!
For more information and to schedule a showing, please text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609

Beautiful 4/2 home with private conservation lot and nearly 2,000 square feet + 2-car garage! Situated in the highly desired Young Pine community ~ Easy access to 417 and 408 ~ 10 minutes from Waterford Lakes ~ 15 minutes from UCF ~ 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando!

Tile floors in all common areas, fresh paint throughout, and new carpet in all bedrooms.

Step inside the double door entry to soaring VAULTED CEILINGS and lots of NATURAL LIGHT! OPEN LAYOUT with split bedroom floor plan ~ Formal Living/Dining + Family Room! EAT-IN kitchen with solid wood cabinetry, center island, large pantry, and ALL APPLIANCES included! Master Suite offers WALK IN CLOSET and private bath with dual sinks, GARDEN TUB, and separate glass enclosed shower! Sliding glass doors lead out to an OPEN PATIO with peaceful views conservation area with no rear neighbors

For more information and to schedule a showing, please text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609

Rental application fee is $45.00 per adult
There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE5301571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Benson Park have any available units?
3724 Benson Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3724 Benson Park have?
Some of 3724 Benson Park's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Benson Park currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Benson Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Benson Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Benson Park is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Benson Park offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Benson Park offers parking.
Does 3724 Benson Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Benson Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Benson Park have a pool?
No, 3724 Benson Park does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Benson Park have accessible units?
No, 3724 Benson Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Benson Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Benson Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Benson Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Benson Park does not have units with air conditioning.

