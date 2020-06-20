3531 Peppervine Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also. Your new home features new wood look floors, upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer included.



*Minimum monthly income required to qualify: $4,125 (must be verified with pay stubs and bank statements)

*Available date: NOW (only applicants who can move within 2 weeks of available date will be considered)

*Pet policy: 1 small pet only with PET FEE

*HOA application: N/A

* Cable and internet included in rent

*Application fee per adult is $60



PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.