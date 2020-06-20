3531 Peppervine Drive.

Amenities
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also. Your new home features new wood look floors, upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer included.
*Minimum monthly income required to qualify: $4,125 (must be verified with pay stubs and bank statements)
*Available date: NOW (only applicants who can move within 2 weeks of available date will be considered)
*Pet policy: 1 small pet only with PET FEE
*HOA application: N/A
* Cable and internet included in rent
*Application fee per adult is $60
PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.