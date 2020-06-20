All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:45 PM

3531 Peppervine Drive

3531 Peppervine Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3531 Peppervine Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Located in the heart of Avalon Park, this town home is walking distance to town center! It has an attached two car garage a community pool, playground and splash pad are walking distance also. Your new home features new wood look floors, upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer included.

*Minimum monthly income required to qualify: $4,125 (must be verified with pay stubs and bank statements)
*Available date: NOW (only applicants who can move within 2 weeks of available date will be considered)
*Pet policy: 1 small pet only with PET FEE
*HOA application: N/A
* Cable and internet included in rent
*Application fee per adult is $60

PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3531 Peppervine Drive have any available units?
3531 Peppervine Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3531 Peppervine Drive have?
Some of 3531 Peppervine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Peppervine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Peppervine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Peppervine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Peppervine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Peppervine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Peppervine Drive does offer parking.
Does 3531 Peppervine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3531 Peppervine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Peppervine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3531 Peppervine Drive has a pool.
Does 3531 Peppervine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3531 Peppervine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Peppervine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3531 Peppervine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3531 Peppervine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3531 Peppervine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

