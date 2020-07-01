3427 Benson Park Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

4/2 Single Family Home in east Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom Single Family Home water front. Upon entering the home you have a spacious Living/Dining room combo with some architectural features. Kitchen with center island and pantry that opens to a large family room with the view of the water. Plus Kitchen has all new stainless appliances and counter tops. Master suite offers bathroom with garden tub and separate shower stall. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Inside washer and dryer hook ups. Attached two car garage. Located in community off Curry Ford Road with good access to 417, Waterford Lakes Town Center, and more.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants over the age of 18 years of age must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

-Photo of pet, if applicable

PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order



(RLNE3752412)