Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3427 Benson Park Blvd
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3427 Benson Park Blvd

3427 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4/2 Single Family Home in east Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom Single Family Home water front. Upon entering the home you have a spacious Living/Dining room combo with some architectural features. Kitchen with center island and pantry that opens to a large family room with the view of the water. Plus Kitchen has all new stainless appliances and counter tops. Master suite offers bathroom with garden tub and separate shower stall. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Inside washer and dryer hook ups. Attached two car garage. Located in community off Curry Ford Road with good access to 417, Waterford Lakes Town Center, and more.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants over the age of 18 years of age must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)
-Photo of pet, if applicable
PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order

(RLNE3752412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have any available units?
3427 Benson Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have?
Some of 3427 Benson Park Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Benson Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Benson Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Benson Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Benson Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3427 Benson Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Benson Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3427 Benson Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3427 Benson Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 Benson Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Benson Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Benson Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

