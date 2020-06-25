All apartments in Alafaya
342 FERN LAKE DRIVE
342 FERN LAKE DRIVE

342 Fern Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

342 Fern Lake Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
POND VIEW, GATED COMMUNITY, NO CARPET. This three bedroom two bath home located in Woodland Lake community off Lake Underhill Road and Cypress Hammocks Blvd. Curb appeal mature landscaping welcoming you to the front door and through an open, conversational foyer which wanders towards formal dining room and living rooms. The spacious split concept offers an elegant owner's suite with walk in closet and elegant bath boasting with dual sinks and soaking tub and separate shower, as well as private egress to the verdant backyard to embrace quiet moments among the view of the pond to enjoy your coffee. All three bedrooms have wood pattern style tiles. Neutral color tiles and laminate floors throughout living space, kitchen and bathroom.Eat in kitchen with sliding glass doors again provide an unobstructed view to the pond and spacious yard you're invited to beyond. Don't miss this opportunity for serenity and relaxing in your new Florida home! Walking distance to Lockheed Martin. Just minutes from the 408, 417, downtown and UCF! Close to Waterford Lakes shopping. Available on July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
342 FERN LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
342 FERN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 FERN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
