342 FERN LAKE DRIVE

POND VIEW, GATED COMMUNITY, NO CARPET. This three bedroom two bath home located in Woodland Lake community off Lake Underhill Road and Cypress Hammocks Blvd. Curb appeal mature landscaping welcoming you to the front door and through an open, conversational foyer which wanders towards formal dining room and living rooms. The spacious split concept offers an elegant owner's suite with walk in closet and elegant bath boasting with dual sinks and soaking tub and separate shower, as well as private egress to the verdant backyard to embrace quiet moments among the view of the pond to enjoy your coffee. All three bedrooms have wood pattern style tiles. Neutral color tiles and laminate floors throughout living space, kitchen and bathroom.Eat in kitchen with sliding glass doors again provide an unobstructed view to the pond and spacious yard you're invited to beyond. Don't miss this opportunity for serenity and relaxing in your new Florida home! Walking distance to Lockheed Martin. Just minutes from the 408, 417, downtown and UCF! Close to Waterford Lakes shopping. Available on July 1st.