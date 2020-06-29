3257 BENSON PARK BLVD.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking playground garage dogs allowed

3/2 Waterview Home for Rent - Convenient Young Pine home. 3/2 pond front home convenient to UCF, Downtown, Airport, 417 and 408. Nice open floor plan. French doors in the family room and master bedroom open to the patio and water view. No dog allowed. Cats over 1 yr old will be accepted.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our office or visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5496693)