3257 BENSON PARK BLVD.
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

3257 BENSON PARK BLVD.

3257 Benson Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3257 Benson Park Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32829

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
dogs allowed
3/2 Waterview Home for Rent - Convenient Young Pine home. 3/2 pond front home convenient to UCF, Downtown, Airport, 417 and 408. Nice open floor plan. French doors in the family room and master bedroom open to the patio and water view. No dog allowed. Cats over 1 yr old will be accepted.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our office or visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5496693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have any available units?
3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have?
Some of 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. offers parking.
Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have a pool?
No, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3257 BENSON PARK BLVD. has units with air conditioning.
