322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE
322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE

322 Lexingdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 Lexingdale Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Your dream home awaits! This house features gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout the space. The large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bathroom has a luxurious tub and dual sinks. Step outside to relax in the spacious yard or on the patio. Make this dream home yours.
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have any available units?
322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 LEXINGDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
