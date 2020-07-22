All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 3114 Cambria Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
3114 Cambria Ct.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

3114 Cambria Ct.

3114 Cambria Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3114 Cambria Court, Alafaya, FL 32825
Andover Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3/3 Home in E. Orlando. Available December 2020! - Beautiful & Spacious 3/3 Single family home located in the desirable Andover Lakes subdivision in East Orlando. This property has been completely renovated! Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen, and bathroom cabinetry and nuetral paint! This property also boasts a formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, fenced enclosed yard.

Conveniently located just minutes from the 417, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center & UCF!

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer

Visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 25lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE3296461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Cambria Ct. have any available units?
3114 Cambria Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3114 Cambria Ct. have?
Some of 3114 Cambria Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Cambria Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Cambria Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Cambria Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 Cambria Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3114 Cambria Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3114 Cambria Ct. offers parking.
Does 3114 Cambria Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 Cambria Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Cambria Ct. have a pool?
No, 3114 Cambria Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3114 Cambria Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3114 Cambria Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Cambria Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 Cambria Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 Cambria Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 Cambria Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlafaya 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College