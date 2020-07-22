3114 Cambria Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely renovated 3/3 Home in E. Orlando. Available December 2020! - Beautiful & Spacious 3/3 Single family home located in the desirable Andover Lakes subdivision in East Orlando. This property has been completely renovated! Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen, and bathroom cabinetry and nuetral paint! This property also boasts a formal living & dining room, eat-in kitchen, fenced enclosed yard.



Conveniently located just minutes from the 417, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center & UCF!



*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer



Visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 25lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



(RLNE3296461)