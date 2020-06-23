3054 Merak Aly

Amenities
Town Home Avalon Park Downtown Area - This impeccable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in the heart of high demand Avalon Park, A Must See !! Beautiful with a spacious living room and dining room. Upgraded designed kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and rich looking cabinets with a half bath and bedroom downstairs . Upstairs has 3 very spacious bedrooms and two baths.Also has a washer and dryer upstairs . Attached garage . Tile and carpet flooring.
This home is in Beautiful Avalon Park ! Great neighborhood and great schools ! This will not last !!
(RLNE4619274)