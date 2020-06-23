All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3054 Merak Aly

3054 Merak Alley · No Longer Available
Location

3054 Merak Alley, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Town Home Avalon Park Downtown Area - This impeccable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in the heart of high demand Avalon Park, A Must See !! Beautiful with a spacious living room and dining room. Upgraded designed kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and rich looking cabinets with a half bath and bedroom downstairs . Upstairs has 3 very spacious bedrooms and two baths.Also has a washer and dryer upstairs . Attached garage . Tile and carpet flooring.
This home is in Beautiful Avalon Park ! Great neighborhood and great schools ! This will not last !!

(RLNE4619274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Merak Aly have any available units?
3054 Merak Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 3054 Merak Aly have?
Some of 3054 Merak Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 Merak Aly currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Merak Aly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Merak Aly pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Merak Aly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 3054 Merak Aly offer parking?
Yes, 3054 Merak Aly does offer parking.
Does 3054 Merak Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 Merak Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Merak Aly have a pool?
No, 3054 Merak Aly does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Merak Aly have accessible units?
No, 3054 Merak Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Merak Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Merak Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Merak Aly have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Merak Aly does not have units with air conditioning.
