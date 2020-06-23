3054 Merak Aly

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Town Home Avalon Park Downtown Area - This impeccable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in the heart of high demand Avalon Park, A Must See !! Beautiful with a spacious living room and dining room. Upgraded designed kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters and rich looking cabinets with a half bath and bedroom downstairs . Upstairs has 3 very spacious bedrooms and two baths.Also has a washer and dryer upstairs . Attached garage . Tile and carpet flooring.

This home is in Beautiful Avalon Park ! Great neighborhood and great schools ! This will not last !!



(RLNE4619274)