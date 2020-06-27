297 Isle of Sky Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY!*** 4/3/2 Pool Home in Waterford Lakes - ***APPLICATION PENDING, DO NOT APPLY!***

East Wood at Waterford Lakes Pool Home. 4/3/2 and sitting right on the golf course. Over 2700 sq.ft. of upgrades, a 2-sided fireplace, wood, carpet and tile floors. The kitchen has eat-in area. Formal Living room, Dining room and Family room with fireplace. Master bath-suite off Master bedroom has designer bath with 2 walk-in closets. Two bedrooms share full Bath and 3rd Guest bath has pool entry & shower. Watch golfers from screened pool. This home sits in only cul-de-sac in neighborhood. Minutes from Waterford Lakes Town center. This is the kind of home you dream of! Lawn & Pool Service Included, LB/JE



