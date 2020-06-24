2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room garage media room

This is an amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Avalon Park close to the downtown area. Most of this home is on the main level with a huge BONUS room on the second floor that could be used as a game room/Office/Home theater/5th Bedroom. Patio in the rear of the home faces a huge pond allowing for relaxing view of sunset.. 2 car garage facing in the rear. all appliance included. this home will not be ready for showings until April 1st. Stay tuned for more photos around April 1st.