2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard

2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard
Location

2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
game room
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
garage
media room
This is an amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Avalon Park close to the downtown area. Most of this home is on the main level with a huge BONUS room on the second floor that could be used as a game room/Office/Home theater/5th Bedroom. Patio in the rear of the home faces a huge pond allowing for relaxing view of sunset.. 2 car garage facing in the rear. all appliance included. this home will not be ready for showings until April 1st. Stay tuned for more photos around April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have any available units?
2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have?
Some of 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
