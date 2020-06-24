2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828 Avalon Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
game room
media room
microwave
This is an amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Avalon Park close to the downtown area. Most of this home is on the main level with a huge BONUS room on the second floor that could be used as a game room/Office/Home theater/5th Bedroom. Patio in the rear of the home faces a huge pond allowing for relaxing view of sunset.. 2 car garage facing in the rear. all appliance included. this home will not be ready for showings until April 1st. Stay tuned for more photos around April 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have any available units?
2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard have?
Some of 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Wild Tamarind Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.