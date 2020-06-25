272 Lexingdale Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazingly Beautiful Waterfront House - Breathtaking waterfront house in Waterford Lakes! Enjoy the unobstructed waterfront view from your screened in patio and backyard. Well maintained and refreshed 4 bed/2 bath home features a chef's stainless kitchen package complete with double bin refrigerator, double oven with convection cooking and a microwave. Spacious floor plan includes a formal living area, family room and a dinette. Home features ceramic and laminate flooring, recessed LED lighting and custom fixtures throughout. Please call to schedule a showing and apply to live in this wonderful home today!



(RLNE3624728)