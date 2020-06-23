2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE

Amenities

- Stoneybrook Golf Course Community: Pool Home! 4 bedroom + Bonus, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2- story, screened in pool home on the lake. Open floor plan including formal living, formal dining and family room. Kitchen features eat in space with add'l counter bar and island. One Bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom + bonus room and 2 other bedrooms are upstairs. Washer/dryer hookups. Upgrades include custom built in closets in bedrooms, wood floors and wood staircase, fans/lights in the bedrooms, neutral color paint throughout. Pool area offers water features, deck space and a serene view of the lake. Includes pool care, lawn care, cable, internet, fitness center, community pool, tennis courts, sports complex, vita track, clubhouse and community restaurant. Stoneybrook is a man guarded, 3 gate entrance, exclusive golf course community. Close to major highways, schools, shops and restaurants!



Disclosure: Tenant must pay a $600 transfer fee to the HOA for the application, vehicle decals and fitness center/pool passes.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. No college students or roommates allowed. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.



