All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE

2662 Dover Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2662 Dover Glen Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
- Stoneybrook Golf Course Community: Pool Home! 4 bedroom + Bonus, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2- story, screened in pool home on the lake. Open floor plan including formal living, formal dining and family room. Kitchen features eat in space with add'l counter bar and island. One Bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom + bonus room and 2 other bedrooms are upstairs. Washer/dryer hookups. Upgrades include custom built in closets in bedrooms, wood floors and wood staircase, fans/lights in the bedrooms, neutral color paint throughout. Pool area offers water features, deck space and a serene view of the lake. Includes pool care, lawn care, cable, internet, fitness center, community pool, tennis courts, sports complex, vita track, clubhouse and community restaurant. Stoneybrook is a man guarded, 3 gate entrance, exclusive golf course community. Close to major highways, schools, shops and restaurants!

Disclosure: Tenant must pay a $600 transfer fee to the HOA for the application, vehicle decals and fitness center/pool passes.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. No college students or roommates allowed. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE3875857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have any available units?
2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2662 DOVER GLEN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College